Photo: AMC

For fans of The Walking Dead, what’s going to happen in season 10 was less important than a few bigger issues. And, in Hall H at Comic-Con, those were all addressed. The Rick Grimes movie, the end of the comic book, and the departure of a major star.

The first of these addressed was franchise writer Robert Kirkman ending The Walking Dead comic out of the blue a few weeks back.



“Are there any tomatoes coming my way?” asked Kirkman, when the issue was brought up. He explained that the comic—from Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard—is very special to him but they were Rick and Carl’s story. There was a natural conclusion. But the show isn’t just that anymore. It’s the world’s story and “anyone concerned that because the comic wrapped up that way that season 10 will spontaneously end on episode four, that’s not going to happen. There’s a lot more more story to tell.”

He even said that he’ll be working with the show runners to potentially explore strands from the comic that maybe didn’t get explored in enough detail.

The second issue was the news of Danai Gurira possible leaving the show this season. “I can confirm that this is the last season I will be on this amazing tv show as Michonne,” she said through tears. “This has been one of the purest joys of my life to play this role and to be among these people and those that aren’t here and you [the fans.]. I’m thankful in ways I can’t express...My heart does not leave in any shape or form. The TWD family is forever...It was a very difficult decision. It’s not connected to my heart, it was about my calling in a sense and other things I feel called to...I’m filled with a lot of pain and gratitude. I love you guys. I love this show. Thank you so much.”

At which point Hall H broke into a standing ovation for the actress.

Showrunner Angela Kang said Michonne’s importance to the show cannot be overstated and that she and the other writers take the responsibility of ending the character very seriously.

Finally, at the end of a mostly jovial panel, the lights went down on a short teaser trailer. A helicopter was seen flying into a city skyline and then the words The Walking Dead came on the screen. They were followed by “Rick Grimes Returns. Only in theaters.” So, yes, the rumored Rick movies will be theatrical. Here’s the teaser:

As for the show, The Walking Dead returns for season 10 on October 6.

