USA Network has shared another glimpse at its upcoming Purge TV series, and the new trailer offers a much better look at the creepy religious cult we saw in the earlier trailer. Also, it sure looks like someone’s been watching The Handmaid’s Tale, taking notes, and figuring out where to add more violence.



Of course, that’s not all we’ll be getting in The Purge series. “As an American, you’re free to choose how you will spend this evening of infinite possibility,” chirps a radio announcer—though that’s not actually true, since we see at least one worried-looking character forced to stay at her office (by a boss who looks to be phoning in orders from his personal luxury bunker) on Purge night. However, in footage that’s familiar from the earlier trailer, we also see other good Americans boarding up their homes, sharpening machetes, prepping firearms, driving around looking for trouble, attending fancy gatherings where executions are party tricks, etc. Blessed be America, indeed.

The Purge begins September 10 on the USA Network.

