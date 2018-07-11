A new Doctor on the way for the BBC’s Doctor Who can only mean one thing: fresh merchandise to go with the new look attached to the whole new incarnation of the universe’s favorite Time Lord. Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor is no exception—and her first batch of toys is surprisingly imminent.



BBC Studios officially revealed this morning that the first merchandise for Doctor Who’s incoming season will be making a surprising debut at San Diego Comic-Con next week. Available at the convention for the first time will be vinyl versions of Whittaker’s Doctor courtesy of Titan (releasing a Titans Vinyl and a “Kawaii” version) and Funko, which will release both a Pop! figure (because, of course) and a Thirteenth Doctor for their Rock Candy range of figurines.

If stylized-to-the-point-of-uncomfortable-weirdness is not for you but the chance to wear a full-length coat in the sizzling heat of a San Diego convention center packed with thousands of sweaty people is, there’s also good news. Her Universe will be selling versions of the Thirteenth Doctor’s ensemble, in the form of her new coat, her rainbow-striped T-shirt, and her blue culottes. Bring your own boots and you’ve got an instant cosplay for the Doctor Who panel!



Photo: Her Universe

All of these items will be available later in the fall if you’re not in San Diego next week, but if you’re in the UK and want a Thirteenth Doctor for your desk, Character Options—who’ve been long been making action figures for Doctor Who—have opened pre-orders for a 10-inch-tall figure of the Doctor that’ll launch immediately after Comic-Con, on July 23.



As well as being fully articulated, the figure comes with fabric clothing and an unseen extra accessory: the new Doctor’s sonic screwdriver. Whether it’s Peter Capaldi’s model or a new one altogether remains to be seen, but given its absence from the picture, it’s probably a new look to go with the new everything else!



If you weren’t already excited about a brand new era for Doctor Who, the arrival of these toys is a reminder that it’s just around the corner—and we can’t wait.

