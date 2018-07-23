So. Much. Cosplay!!! Photo: Evan Narcisse, Beth Elderkin, and Tom Caswell (Gizmodo)
Comic-Con is over for another year, but cosplay is forever—and 2018's take on convention madness was no exception when it came to offering some truly delightful cosplay. We’ve been sharing videos and pictures throughout the event on the site and on Twitter, but if you want to douse your eyeballs in the very best, here it all is!
If you missed our past round ups, you can check out all the cosplay videos from the show floor in San Diego below, as well as a sampling of some of our very favorite cosplay photos snapped by io9's Comic-Con crew and from around the web.
Business Galactus is still the best Galactus. Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo Who you gonna call? Not these ghostbusters, obviously, they’re trying to enjoy a Comic-Con! Photo: Christy Radecic/Invision/AP Ms. Marvel is on the case! Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo In the name of Betty White, and in the name of Batman, these sailor scouts will punish you! Photo: Christy Radecic/Invision/AP You don’t want to cross DC Bombshells’ version of Mera. Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo Wakanda forever, even at Comic-Con. Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo Hawkman and Hawkgirl are patrolling the streets of Comic-Con, like all good space-bird-cops. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Oh no, this Batman Who Laughs brought some Robin pets with him! Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo Samurai Clone, reporting for duty! Photo: Beth Elderkin/Gizmodo With great power comes an even greater hairstyle for this Ultimate Spider-Woman. Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo Star Trek: Discovery’s Mirror Universe has invaded San Diego! I don’t think they serve Kelpien there, at least... Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo Seriously, if Westworld is real, there’d totally be a Comic-Con park, right? Dolores agrees, I think. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Wonder Woman stands ready to save the day. Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo B-Ball Spider-Men fight crime and play a mean game on the court. Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo Electro is here to electrify Comic-Con. Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Bombshells’ Black Canary can definitely hit the high notes. Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo Elastigirl, Jack-Jack, and Edna Mode probably spent Comic-Con checking out everyone else’s hot Comic-Con looks. Photo: Beth Elderkin/Gizmodo The Assholes of Spaceballs fame were in attendance, proving that especially in 2018 you can’t escape the feeling of being surrounded by assholes. Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo Go on, smile for the Joker’s camera. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Hello, what have we here...some excellent Lando cosplay! Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo To me, my tiny plastic X-Men...attack this Sentinel! Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo You’d think Spidey would have quicker ways of getting around San Diego. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Tom Riddle and Supergirl make for an unlikely team up to spread the gospel...according to J.K. Rowling? Photo: Germain Lussier/Gizmodo Game of Thrones’ Night King is #dadgoals. Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, together again after all these years! Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo These Knights of Stormwind from World of Warcraft stand as one—For the Alliance! Photo: Richard Vogel/AP Bombshells’ Flash has her eye on you... Photo: Tom Caswell/Gizmodo The Arkham video game incarnations of Batman and Robin take to the busy streets of the Comic-Con show floor. Photo: Evan Narcisse X-Men’s Northstar races into San Diego at the speed of light! Photo: Evan Narcisse/Gizmodo Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s superdog! Photo: Christy Radecic/Invision/AP