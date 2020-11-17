The Venture Bros.' Future Is Being Worked on by the Head of HBO Max

Lynne Ramsay is heading to the world of Stephen King adaptations. Jeffrey Dean Morgan still has hopes for a Negan Walking Dead spinoff. Get a look at Adventure Time’s return in the opening minutes of Distant Lands: Obsidian. Plus: Javicia Leslie’s new Batwoman drops down for a new teaser. Spoilers now!
The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon
THR reports Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin, You Were Never Really Here) is now attached to direct an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon—about a girl lost on a hike that hallucinates she’s being stalked by a supernatural entity—from a screenplay by Christy Hall, co-creator of I Am Not Okay With This.
Songbird
The Michael Bay-produced “covid-19 thriller” Songbird will release on PVOD December 11, 2020 for $19.99 as a 48-hour rental. [Bloody-Disgusting]
The Orange Years
Artie, the Strongest Man in the World is discussed in a new clip from the Nickelodeon documentary, The Orange Years.
Deathcember
Twenty-four directors come together for 24 Winter-inspired shorts in the new horror anthology, Deathcember.
The Final Girl Support Group
Deadline reports Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain are developing a TV series based on Grady Hendrix’s yet-to-be-published novel, The Final Girl Support Group, for Annapurna Pictures. Described as “both an homage to and subversion of iconic slasher films, The Final Girl Support Group, is billed as a fresh new take on the beloved horror sub-genre, while also capturing the cultural zeitgeist around true crime stories.”
The Venture Bros.
HBO Max head Andy Forssell took to Twitter to state he’s currently “working on” a potential Venture Bros. series finale, though “nothing” is “imminent.”
The Walking Dead/Negan: The Series
According to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “no doors are closed” regarding a potential Negan spinoff series.
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Obsidian
The first four minutes of the upcoming Princess Bubblegum & Marceline, The Vampire Queen movie is now available to watch online.
30 Coins
HBO has released a new trailer for 30 Coins, an eight-episode miniseries following Father Vergara, “an exorcist, boxer, and ex-convict” exiled to an apparently haunted town in Spain.
Batwoman
Finally...boo! Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder takes over the mantle of Batwoman in a very tiny teaser for season two.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
DISCUSSION
How can this be a “fresh new take” when we’ve got fifteen versions of this premise coming out?
Call me cynical, one of these is going to be the “DeepStar Six” of final girl properties.
Call me optimistic, one of these is going to be the “DeepStar Six” of final girl properties.