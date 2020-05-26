The Vampire Who Stole Christmas Is Undead Again in the NOS4A2 Season 2 Trailer

Hey kids, who wants a candy cane? Image : Zach Dilgard ( AMC )

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Is that “Silent Night” playing in the summertime? Yep, the inevitable return of Christmas-loving vampire Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) is upon us, and the season two trailer for AMC’s Joe Hill adaptation NOS4A2 makes it clear that Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) won’t stop until she takes him down for good.



Advertisement

Of course, as the trailer reveals, Vic has a greater motivation this season: with the series’ time jump, that baby she was about to have at the end of season one is now an eight-year-old boy named Wayne (Jason David)—firmly in Charlie’s target demographic for kidnapping, life-essence-stealing, and forever-sequestering in his ghoulish, Christmas-themed fantasy realm. Fortunately, Vic has her own particular set of badass powers, and it looks like she still has that magical motorcycle on hand to help her access them. Check it out!

Also back for season two, as seen in the trailer: Charlie’s Renfield-type loyal assistant, Bing (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), who’s terrifying even when there are no vampires around; Maggie (Jahkara Smith), Vic’s psychic pal who’s able to predict the future using Scrabble tiles; Tabitha Hutter (Ashley Romans), the detective who’s been puzzling through the curious case of Charlie Manx; Vic’s life partner and fellow motorcycle enthusiast, Lou (Jonathan Langdon); and Charlie’s classic Rolls-Royce Wraith, which burned last season but looks to be perfectly restored just in time for its master’s return.

Advertisement

NOS4A2 season two hits AMC with a double-episode season premiere on June 21.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.