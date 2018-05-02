Photo: Warner Bros.

Fans can finally stop calling the untitled DC streaming service the “Untitled DC streaming service.” It’s now, officially, called “DC Universe.”

The service, which has yet to announce a launch date, is described as “a first-of-its-kind, immersive digital experience designed just for DC fans.” And, as part of subscribing (for an as-yet-unannounced price point), you’ll get “unlimited access” to its exclusive original series. Those being Titans, Young Justice Outsiders, and Harley Quinn, all of which have previously been announced. But here are the series’ fancy new logos.

The logo for the new Harley Quinn show. The logo for Young Justice Outsiders The logo for Titans. 1 / 3

As a name for a streaming service, DC Universe is simple and direct, if not a little brand-confusing. It’s oddly similar to the DC Extended Universe, which is the unofficial title for the Warner Bros. DC movies and the company’s MMO video game, not to mention a phrase already heavily in use at the comic publishing side of the company for many years. Google it and you’ll get more than a few hits.



We’ll let you know more as we learn it, but for now, you can sign up on the official site (linked below) to get updates.

Advertisement

[DC Universe]