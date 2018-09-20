Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Doctor Who (BBC)

Good thing that’s just what the Doctor loves doing, isn’t it?



The BBC has revealed a brand new look at the 11th season of Doctor Who, and if you were concerned that the first trailer was a little too cryptic and didn’t have enough alien worlds and explosive action, then this one will be right up your street.

Here’s Jodie Whittaker, running down a corridor and waving a sonic screwdriver, like all good Time Lords should!

We get some great new looks at some of the weird and wonderful places the Doctor will be bringing her new best friends—Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh)—as well as a little bit of the new Doctor’s ethos: “Sometimes I see things need fixing,” she tells us. “And I do what I can.”

And we can’t wait to see her do it. Doctor Who returns October 7.