Hail Mary! Or don't.

Sam Raimi is listed among the producers for The Unholy, so that bodes we ll for this Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring tale of a teenaged girl (Cricket Brown) whose visions of the Virgin Mary bring miracles—but also some verrrry unsettling darkness. It’s certainly an alt-Easter cinematic selection, and its trailer is here.



The Unholy is written and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast, Charlie’s Angels), and is based on James Herbert’s best-selling book Shrine. Alongside Morgan and Brown, the cast also includes Katie Aselton, Cary Elwes, and William Sadler.

The Unholy releases on April 2, which the film’s marketing is all too delighted to remind you is Good Friday.

