The versatile Rosario Dawson—last seen as Claire Temple on various shows across Marvel’s Netflix slate; last heard playing the voice of the “Power Caller” elevator in Sorry to Bother You—has another new genre project: the Zombieland sequel, which also just announced its full title, too.

According to Deadline, which broke the news, there’s no word on who Dawson will play, just that she’s one of the fresh faces joining the returning O.G. cast of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. Director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are also back. Of the plot, Variety says “the sequel centers on the comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland. The zombie slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. Most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.”

Seems likely that Dawson will play one of those “new human survivors,” and we’re excited to see what she brings to the story, as well as what that implied zombie attack on the White House is going to look like.

As for the title, the Zombieland Twitter seized upon a meme that hasn’t quite worn out its welcome yet to announce it:

Zombieland 2 is officially Zombieland: Double Tap.

Fans of the first film will recognize the reference: the “double tap” (to ensure a zombie is really down for the count) is one of the rules of survival laid out by Eisenberg’s character, Columbus—along with things like “avoid strip clubs” and “check the back seat,” both of which are highly useful in the moment, but don’t make for the catchiest of movie subtitles.

Zombieland: Double Tap is out October 11.

