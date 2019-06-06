Image: Naughty Dog

Sony’s video game adaptation Uncharted has had such a rocky path to the big screen, the franchise’s main character Nathan Drake could probably climb it. However, things may have just smoothed out. Sony has given the film a December 18, 2020 release date, which means we’re closer than ever to finally seeing Uncharted on the big screen.

At the moment, Tom Holland is attached to star as Drake with Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) set to direct. Beyond that, which of the games the story will draw upon is still a mystery. However, whatever the story is, Uncharted really just needs to be a modern version of Indiana Jones featuring Drake and a few close allies traveling to far off lands to find ancient treasure and solve some big, fascinating mystery. Add in some huge action set pieces, lots of gunfights, lots of rock climbing and, of course, plenty of one-liners, and you’ve got it.

Since Holland plays a high school kid in the Spider-Man movies, some may assume the Uncharted movie will be about Drake before he becomes that great treasure hunter—but we don’t believe that will be the case. Will Drake be a grizzled veteran? Probably not. But you can bet he’ll be every inch the badass he is in the games.

December 2020 is pretty damn soon in terms of large action blockbusters so, with no official word on additional casting or shoot dates, it feels like Trachtenberg will be racing the clock to get Uncharted out by then. But, if ever there was a franchise where the impossible could be made possible, it’s Uncharted.

