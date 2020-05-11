The Twilight Zone's First Season 2 Trailer Will Put You in the Wrong Headspace

A teen getting caught up in some arcane nonsense she has no business being party to. Image : CBS

You know how Charlie Brooker was insistent that now’s not the time for messed up stuff like Black Mirror? The Twilight Zone’s creative team said “sure, Jan.”



Though producer-host Jordan Peele’s knowing smile in The Twilight Zone’s new season two trailer is sinister as hell, what’s actually shown doesn’t at all make it clear just what one’s meant to expect from the upcoming season—aside from the concept of an entire world being frozen for maintenance and...maybe people getting got by some sort of cephalapod.

Twilight Zone’s second season—with a star-studded cast that includes Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Christopher Meloni, Topher Grace, and many more—hits CBS All Access on June 25.

