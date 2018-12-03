Photo: ABC, Focus, ABC

Honestly, getting Jordan Peele on board to host the CBS All Access reboot of The Twilight Zone was all the show needed to do for us to get excited. Stop right there, put it online, we’re watching. But The Twilight Zone has since been adding major talent to its cast list and, with each announcement, we can’t believe how great it’s starting to sound.



The latest additions, announced via Twitter, are John Cho, Jacob Tremblay, and Allison Tolman, who will all co-star in an episode called “Wunderkind.” We don’t know what the episode is about, but you have to think Tremblay is the “Wunderkind” and that things aren’t going to turn out well for all parties involved. It is, after all, The Twilight Zone.



You know Tremblay from his co-starring turn with Brie Larson in Room, as well as The Predator; Cho, from Star Trek and Searching; and Tolman from Fargo and Krampus. They’re all outstanding actors and are joining a series that has reportedly already cast Adam Scott, Sanaa Lathan, and Kumail Nanjiani for separate episodes.

The Twilight Zone is coming to the CBS streaming service, CBS All Access, in 2019.