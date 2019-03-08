Photo: Universal/Fox

With the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot keeping the anthology structure of the original series, actors can join without a long commitment. It’s a few weeks to make their episode and then that’s it. Which is a small part of why, with every single piece of casting you read, the show keeps sounding so unbelievably incredible.

The latest additions are Zazie Beetz and Betty Gabriel, who you probably know from their work in Deadpool 2 and Get Out, respectively. Beetz, who besides playing Domino in Deadpool 2 stars in FX series Atlanta, the new Steven Soderbergh movie High Flying Bird, and will soon be seen in Todd Phillips’ Joker, is one of the most popular young actresses today.

Gabriel, who famously played the maid in Get Out, is similarly, but maybe less recognizably, prolific. In addition to already working with Twilight Zone producer and host Jordan Peele, she also had a significant role last season on the recently canceled Starz show Counterpart, as well as in the movies Upgrade, Unfriended: Dark Web, and The Purge Election Year.

Beetz and Gabriel join a list that already includes (deep breath) Seth Rogen, Sanaa Lathan, Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho, Jacob Tremblay, Allison Tolman, Steven Yeun, Greg Kinnear, DeWanda Wise, and Jessica Williams. And that’s not even everyone. However, like basically every other actor who’s been cast on the show, nothing specific is known about Beetz or Gabriel’s roles, though Deadline reports they’ll be in an “early” episode.

Early is pretty soon too. The show premieres on CBS All Access April 1, with new episodes dropping every Thursday beginning on April 11.

