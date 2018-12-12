Image: Netflix

We recently ran through all the finished screenplays Guillermo del Toro has floating around his desk right now—but the wait is nearly up for the latest project from the Oscar-winning director. Animated alien tale 3Below: Tales of Arcadia hits Netflix next week, and a new trailer is here to get you excited.



3Below: Tales of Arcadia was created and executive produced by del Toro, and it’s made by the same team behind his other Netflix animated series, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia. According to a Netflix press release, you can expect to see “epic crossover episodes that bridge the events of Trollhunters and 3Below in surprising ways.” (A third fantasy series in the Arcadia trilogy, Wizards, is slated to debut sometime next year.)

Even without that all-important boost from Trollhunters’ existing popularity, though, 3Below sounds like a lot of fun, and the voice cast is outstanding. Here’s what Netflix says about it:

Featuring an all-star voice cast including Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Glenn Close (The Wife) and more, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia follows two royal teenage aliens, Aja (Maslany) and Krel (Luna), and their bodyguard Vex (Offerman), as they flee a surprise takeover of their home planet and crash-land on Earth – in Arcadia, the same town where the events of Trollhunters take place. Now on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they must blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school all while attempting to repair their ship to return to and defend their home planet.

Check out the trailer here, followed by some images:

3Below: Tales of Arcadia’s first season will run for 13 half-hour episodes, all of which you can binge to your heart’s content starting December 21 on Netflix.



