Image : IFC Films

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

You know what’s worse than a werewolf? A secret werewolf. That the sort of monster that can tear a community apart—unless Veep’s Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub (our would-be Squirrel Girl) can hold it together while searching for the hidden, furry killer.



Advertisement

Curiously enough, Werewolves Within is based on a 2016 VR game, which took place in a medieval fantasy town. This movie adaptation moves the mysterious werewolf attacks to a small town in modern times, but adds a hell of a cast including Richardson, Vayntrub, What We Do in the Shadows’ fantastic Harvey Guillén, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Rebecca Henderson , and Glenn Fleshler . Despite what is clearly going to be some gory murder, the film looks incredibly... wholesome?

I guess I just like the idea of a werewolf failing to tear a small community apart, even as it tears its victims limb from limb. It’s rated R, for the record.

Directed by Josh Ruben and written by Mishna Wolff, Werewolves Within will be in theaters on June 25, but also hit VOD on July 2 if you’re not prepared to venture outside quite yet. That’s quite understandable, given all those werewolves roaming about.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

