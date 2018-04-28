Image: Screenshot via YouTube

When Attack on Titan premiered, it was a riveting, revolutionary dark fantasy series full of giant monsters and the pressure of seemingly inevitable Armageddon. Everyone loved it, myself included, until the show’s pace started to slow down, some odd plot twists were introduced, and the darkness became a little overbearing for me.

I’m currently regretting this choice, because the trailer for the third season of the ongoing anime looks incredible—and I have no idea what’s going on. How are things going in the city? Not great, it seems—the scouts who lead the charge to fight the Titans now seem to be outlaws, humans are fighting each other, and everyone seems very stressed. And the animation is incredible—fluid, lively, and atmospheric.

So even if you, like me, don’t understand a lick of what’s happening in this trailer, you might still feel a bit hype. We all still have time to catch up, though; this premieres via Funimation in July 2018.