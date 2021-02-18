Grab onto the first trailer for Doors. Photo : Epic Pictures

Who doesn’t love a good portal in a sci-fi movie? Put just one portal in and the possibilities are endless. Anything could be on the other side. But what happens when there’s more than one portal? What if there are tons of portals all over the world? That’s what happens in the new movie Doors.

Directed by Saman Kesh, Jeff Desom, and Dugan O’Neal, Doors tells the story of a world where, one day, doors just begin popping up. Anyone who goes in one is never seen again. And yet, everyone is rightfully curious to find out what their purpose is. Starring Josh Peck, Lina Esco, Wilson Bethel, and others, Doors follows characters from all walks of life, all of whom have stories with different doors. The first trailer makes it look really, really cool. Check it out.

That’s just an undeniably cool concept—a concept you hope beyond hope that this sharp, ambitious-looking film can deliver on. With the huge variety of characters, stories, and locales, that seems like a tall task to be sure. But either way, whether it works or not, you’ve got to admire the effort.

Thankfully, you won’t have to wait too long to open up Doors. It’ll be released in select theaters March 19, go on demand March 23, and then hit DVD and Blu-ray on April 6.

