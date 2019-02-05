Image: Warner Bros.

When fans talk about the definitive voices from the animated world of DC, they think of Kevin Conroy as Batman, Susan Eisenberg as Wonder Woman, and George Newbern as Superman. Well, they’re all back, along with Batman: The Animated Series producer Bruce Timm, for Justice League vs. The Fatal Five.

This time, Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and the rest of the Justice League will have to fight the time-traveling super group of the title as they hunt for the up-and-coming Green Lantern. The film was executive produced by Timm, directed by Sam Liu (Gotham by Gaslight), and will be out later this year. Here’s the trailer thanks to IGN.

“Justice League vs. The Fatal Five is an important addition to the DC Universe Movies, spotlighting two unlikely young heroes with real-world issues facing off against a daunting quintet of futuristic villains,” Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing, said in a statement. “We’re also are proud to have Kevin Conroy, Susan Eisenberg, and George Newbern reprising their seminal roles as DC’s Trinity in the Justice League [and] Justice League Unlimited animated series, and believe the fans will be equally pleased with their return to these characters.”

Again, the film doesn’t have a release date yet, but later this year is a good bet. Are you excited to have a new film with these iconic voice actors?

