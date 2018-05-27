Image: SD Films

UPDATE 2:25PM EST 5/27: It’s been brought to my attention by our commenters that one of these creators, Souvid Datta, has been accused of plagiarism for photography work in the past, which he later admitted to. Details about those accusations and Datta’s response can be found here.

I apologize for not catching this. The trailer was forwarded to me internally, from a pitch io9 received; we thought the footage was promising and in line with what we tend to share, so the decision was made for me to post it today when it went public. Additionally, nothing in the footage itself or the attendant press materials raised any red flags regarding potential scams, plagiarism, etc. Regardless of whether or not those allegation have any bearing on this project, I should have found and reported them.

Again, I apologize for the error. The original post can be found below.

A compelling superhero show with African protagonists and a diverse worldwide cast? And it’s dark, atmospheric, and mysterious? Where do we sign up?



That’s the hope for Dark Rising, a British TV show whose first trailer just debuted at MCM London Comic Con. Created and written by Souvid Datta, a British-Indian writer, the show tells the story of “troubled youths discovering strange and formidable powers,” according to the press release, tracing journeys “from the politically charged slums of central Africa, to neglected communities across Europe and Central America.”

“Edged much closer to darkness than traditional heroism, we follow as they rediscover and rebuild morality in a world where they could so easily rule supreme,” the summary says. And the trailer speaks to that, with superpowered beings flying high above the slums, sinister, distant.

I think it looks good. As of now, the series is still in development, with no word on a network pickup, but you can watch the trailer below.