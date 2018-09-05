Image: FX

American Horror Story: Cult spent an entire season reminding us of the very real nightmare enveloping all of us after the 2016 election. Though the next season—which will feature characters from previous AHS seasons “Murder House” and Coven—is titled Apocalypse, this first trailer looks fun and campy as hell.



Something (the rapture? Where’d the airline pilot go? Where’d the radiation contamination come from?) throws the world into total chaos, and the characters group up at “Outpost Three,” a place they can never leave, and a place where “unauthorized copulation” is strictly forbidden. That’ll definitely be broken, probably in the first episode. The plot, of course, has yet to be revealed, but with the Rubber Man, Joan Collins, a grown-up Michael Langdon (a.k.a. the Antichrist), Kathy Bates praising the Dark Lord, and multiple Sarah Paulsons running around, pretty much anything is possible. AHS: Apocalypse premieres Sept. 12, one week from tonight, on FX.