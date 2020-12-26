The Three-Body Problem Producer Lin Qi Has Died Following Alleged Poisoning by Colleague

Yoozoo founder Lin Qi. Screenshot : Yoozoo

Earlier this month, Lin Qi, the founder of Chinese gaming giant Yoozoo and co-producer of Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Cixin Liu’s The Three-Body Problem, checked into a hospital reporting symptoms that led doctors and police to believe that he’d been purposefully poisoned by a colleague.

As police launched an investigation into the suspect, Qi remained in the hospital, and it was unclear whether he would recover, but things have now taken a far darker turn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Qi, 39, died yesterday after first arriving at the hospital back on December 17 with symptoms that were attributed to the consumption of poisoned tea. While the Shanghai police did not initially provide much identifying information about the suspect other than their surname and the fact that they worked work Qi at Yoozoo, the South China Morning Post identified the suspect as Yao Xu, another film executive recently tasked with heading up Yoozoo’s Three-Body Universe, the unit within the company responsible for overseeing projects tied to the Three-Body intellectual property.

The suspect is currently being held by local authorities as the investigation into Qi’s poisoning and now death continue.

