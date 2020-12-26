We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
News

The Three-Body Problem Producer Lin Qi Has Died Following Alleged Poisoning by Colleague

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Three-Body Problem
Three-Body ProblemLin QiNetflixDavid BenioffD.B. WeissStreamingBooksChinaCrimeShanghai
3
Save
Yoozoo founder Lin Qi.
Yoozoo founder Lin Qi.
Screenshot: Yoozoo

Earlier this month, Lin Qi, the founder of Chinese gaming giant Yoozoo and co-producer of Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Cixin Liu’s The Three-Body Problem, checked into a hospital reporting symptoms that led doctors and police to believe that he’d been purposefully poisoned by a colleague.

Advertisement

As police launched an investigation into the suspect, Qi remained in the hospital, and it was unclear whether he would recover, but things have now taken a far darker turn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Qi, 39, died yesterday after first arriving at the hospital back on December 17 with symptoms that were attributed to the consumption of poisoned tea. While the Shanghai police did not initially provide much identifying information about the suspect other than their surname and the fact that they worked work Qi at Yoozoo, the South China Morning Post identified the suspect as Yao Xu, another film executive recently tasked with heading up Yoozoo’s Three-Body Universe, the unit within the company responsible for overseeing projects tied to the Three-Body intellectual property.

Advertisement

The suspect is currently being held by local authorities as the investigation into Qi’s poisoning and now death continue.

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung - 50" Class NU6900 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung - 50" Class NU6900 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

fredipusrex
FredipusRex

Yes, this is not at all unusual in normally functioning workplaces. You thought “stepping over dead bodies on your way to the top” was just a figure of speech?