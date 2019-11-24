The Third Walking Dead Show Officially Has a Title and a New Trailer

This spring, a new generation of zombie killers will rise on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. That’s the official title of the third Walking Dead show announced earlier this year and now there’s a short, new trailer too.

As we already knew, the show follows “the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse.” Young adults who only know the world people like Rick and M ichonne have been living with for years. Plus, in addition to the large cast of relative newcomers, we now know Emmy winner Julia Ormond will join the show. Here’s the latest teaser trailer.

Ormond plays Elizabeth, “the charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force.” She co-stars with Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston. and Nico Tortorella. Matt Negrete is the showrunner and Walking Dead overseeer Scott M. Gimple, is also a producer.

The first season of World Beyond is currently shooting and it’ll start airing in the spring of 2020. How do you think it’ll fit in with the other shows? Let us know below.

