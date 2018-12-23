Image: AMC

I expect a lot of things from The Walking Dead. Action. Melodrama. Zombies. But actual, deep-seated fear, that Texas Chainsaw Massacre kind of creeped out? Not usually. It’s not that kind of show anymore, most of the time.

This new teaser has made me think twice about that, though. Foreshadowing next year’s “Whisperers” arc, it, uh, totally unnerved me. Masks should not be like that. Just, y’know, my friendly opinion here.

This does seem to be the trend, though, as our brave Walking Dead correspondent and former EIC Rob Bricken has reported that, yeah, the show’s been legitimately scary lately. Looks like these next few episodes might continue the trend when the show premieres on February 10th. I, uh, might skip it though. I’m a bit of wimp.

