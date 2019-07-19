Image: Shudder

Back in 1982, the twin powers of George A. Romero and Stephen King teamed up for Creepshow, a gruesomely funny anthology film packed with five (six, if you count the frame story) tales of terror. Now, horror streamer Shudder has a 12-episode TV series on the way from The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero—and the first trailer has arrived, with a confirmed release date to boot.

In keeping with the anthology format, the trailer is a montage of freaky images, gruesome scares, and screams, juxtaposed for maximum alarm and a bit of humor.

A creepy dollhouse segues into a tortured wraith; people with haunted eyes explain that things are just the way they’re supposed to be. “You know it’s okay to be scared, right?” a voice intones over the early footage. And everything has a nice comic book theme, which is a pleasure to see.

Creepshow stars a bevy of names new and old, with Adrienne Barbeau returning from the movie alongside talent like David Arquette, Tobin Bell, Jeffrey Combs, Giancarlo Esposito, Kid Cudi, and Big Boi.

The Season One slate will include stories like “Gray Matter”, an adaptation of a King story starring Barbeau, Esposito, and Bell, directed by Nicotero, “House of the Head” written by Josh Malerman of Bird Box fame, and other menacing sounding stories like “All Hallows Eve,” “Bad Wolf Down,” and “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain.”

Creepshow arrives on Shudder Thursday, September 26.

