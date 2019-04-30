Photo: Warner Bros.

The third Fantastic Beasts film has a release date. Get a look at new set pictures from the still untitled Bond 25. Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ Dracula adds to its cast. Plus, what’s to come in basically every season finale on the CW, and a new look at Netflix’s The Society. Spoilers now!

The Suicide Squad

THR reports Ant-Man’s David Dastmalchian—who’s also had roles in The Dark Knight, Gotham, and The Flash—has joined the cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as the pointillist pugilist, Mr. Polka-Dot, the Polka-Dot Man.

Fantastic Beasts 3

The third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise will now see release on November 12, 2021. [Coming Soon]

Bond 25

British newspaper The Daily Express has a few set photos of Daniel Craig’s James Bond back on set with Jeffrey Wright’s Felix Leiter.

Dark Phoenix

Coming Soon has ten Dark Phoenix character posters. Click through for Magneto, Mystique, Beast, Cyclops, Quicksilver and Nightcrawler.

Crawl

Entertainment Weekly has yet another still from this summer’s killer alligator movie, Crawl.

Brahms: The Boy II

Katie Holmes can’t believe she’s in the sequel to a killer doll movie, either, in another new photo from Entertainment Weekly.

Aladdin

Will Smith’s Genie walks Aladdin through the basics of wish magic in a new TV spot.

Winterskin

In the trailer for Winterskin, a hiker is held hostage by an old woman named Agnes as skinless monsters descend upon her log cabin.

Rivers of London

Deadline reports Simon Pegg and Nick Frost plan to produce a TV series based on Ben Aaronovitch’s Rivers of London book series through their own recently launched production company, Stolen Picture. The series will follow occult detective, Peter Grant — investigating a string of grisly murders, naturally — as he’s “plunged into a world where gods and goddesses mingle with mortals and a long-dead evil is making a comeback on a rising tide of magic.”

Dracula

Variety reports Jonathan Aris, Sacha Dhawan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Catherine Schell, Youssef Kerkour and Clive Russell have joined the cast of Steven Moffat’s three-part Dracula miniseries in undisclosed roles. The outlet also confirms Johnny Campbell will direct the first episode, Damon Thomas the second, and Paul McGuigan the third.

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage

Fred Savage will host an after-show for a fictional Fox drama titled, The Flare, based on the post-apocalyptic book series, The Moon is the Sun at Night, by equally fictitious sci-fi writer, T.J. Whitford. According to a press release, “the after-show will feature multiple segments, including authentic sit-down celebrity interviews, set visits to The Flare and interviews with the “cast,” as well as discussions with fans and more.” [THR]

The Twilight Zone

Good news—CBS All Access has renewed The Twilight Zone for a second season. [TV Line]

iZombie

Liv and Ravi go undercover as dance partners (!) in the synopsis for “Five, Six, Seven, Ate”—the May 16 episode of iZombie.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE — While investigating the deaths of Gulliver and Nancy, the dynamic duo of Seattle’s winning dance team, Liv (Rose McIver) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) go undercover as dance partners to size up the other contestants aka the prime suspects. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) confronts Major (Robert Buckley) after she’s told that one of his soldiers was out of line during a routine lice check at the school. Lastly, Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Bozzio (guest star Jessica Harmon) receive a shocking surprise during Lamaze class. David Anders and Bryce Hodgson also star. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright (#503). Original airdate 5/16/2018.

Agents of SHIELD

A press release for “Window of Opportunity”, the May 17 episode of Agents of SHIELD, reveal the team is still suspicious about Coulson’s death.

THE AGENTS STRUGGLE WITH THE TRUTH ABOUT COULSON ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF ABC’S ‘MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.,’ FRIDAY, MAY 17 “Window of Opportunity” – While Fitz and Enoch struggle in space, Sarge and his team move forward with their mysterious mission on Earth on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” FRIDAY, MAY 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward. Guest starring is Lucas Bryant, Matt O’Leary, Brooke Williams, Winston James Francis, Paul Telfer and Sola Bamis.

“Window of Opportunity” was written by James C. Oliver & Sharla Oliver, and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.



Legends of Tomorrow

Constantine once again decides who does-and-doesn’t got to Hell in the synopsis for “Terms of Service,” airing May 13.

SELLING THEIR SOULS — With things getting out of control, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) concoct a bold plan to take back the Time Bureau. But when things go awry, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) must work together to discover what Neron is planning. Elsewhere, Constantine (Matt Ryan), is given a tough choice on who to save from Hell. Ramona Young, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Courtney Ford also star. April Mullen directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Ubah Mohamed.

Arrow

Oliver’s conflict with sister Emiko bubbles over in the synopsis for Arrow’s season seven finale, “You Have Saved This City.”

The battle between Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Emiko (Sea Shimooka) comes to a boiling point which brings back some familiar faces and leaves others in dire jeopardy. James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Rebecca Bellotto (#722). Original airdate 5/13/2019.

The Flash

Meanwhile, Barry goes up against Reverse Flash (again) in the synopsis for “Legacy,” the fifth season finale of The Flash.

“Legacy” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) BARRY FACES OFF WITH REVERSE FLASH – Barry (Grant Gustin) faces off with his oldest, and most formidable nemesis, Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh). Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lauren Certo and teleplay by Todd Helbing & Eric Wallace (#522).

Original airdate 5/14/2019.



Supergirl

Supergirl finally meets her Russian clone in the synopsis for “Red Dawn,” airing May 12.

SUPERGIRL BATTLES RED DAUGHTER — Kara (Melissa Benoist) comes face to face with Red Daughter and the two engage in an epic battle. Determined to find a way to extract the Harun-El, Lena (Katie McGrath) turns to an unlikely source for help – Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong). Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) realizes she’s missing parts of her memory, and Brainy (Jesse Rath), Nia (Nicole Maines) and J’onn (David Harewood) set out to track down aliens who have been abducted by Lex. Alexis Ostrander directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Gabriel Llanas & Eric Carrasco (#421).

Original airdate 5/12/2019.



Riverdale

Riverdale also enjoys a season finale with the synopsis for “Apocalypto.”

THE FINAL QUEST — After receiving mysterious invitations, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all. Meanwhile, chaos ensues at The Farm after Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) makes a chilling announcement. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Roberto Aguierra-Sacasa & Michael Grassi (#322). Original airdate 5/15/2019.

Doom Patrol

Vic’s dad helps him escape the Ant Farm in pictures from “Cyborg Patrol,” courtesy of KSiteTV.

With Vic captured by the Bureau of Normalcy and being held at the Ant Farm, his father, Silas Stone (guest star PHIL MORRIS) hatches a plan to break him out with the rest of the Doom Patrol. As you can imagine, not everything goes according to plan.

The Society

Finally, Netflix has released a new trailer for their new supernatural teen mystery series, The Society.

