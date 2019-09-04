James Gunn talks about one of the most requested songs for Guardians 3. Scooby and the Gang wax lyrical about Elvira in a new Return to Zombie Island clip. Plus, new posters for It Chapter Two and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, what’s to come on Killjoys and Batwoman, and a very emotional set of Riverdale pictures. Spoilers, away!
The Suicide Squad
Deadline reports Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, Lair of the White Worm) has joined the cast of The Suicide Squad in a currently undisclosed role. The outlet also suggests SNL’s Pete Davidson is “in talks for a small cameo.” Please start the “Peter Capaldi for Doctor Light” campaign right here, please.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
James Gunn revealed on Twitter he’s often requested to include King Harvest’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but would prefer not to.
It Chapter Two
Warner Bros. has released new It Chapter Two character posters for each member of the Loser’s Club.
Maleficient: Mistress of Evil
Disney released a few character posters from the Maleficent sequel.
Gretel & Hansel
More posters! Here’s one for Gretel & Hansel which reveals its witch enjoys modern architecture.
Scooby-Doo: Return to Zombie Island
Shaggy and Scooby are big Elvira, Mistress of the Dark fans in one last clip from Return to Zombie Island.
Riverdale
TV Line also has photos from “In Memorium,” the season four premiere of Riverdale.
Killjoys
Johnny’s glad to be back in a clip from “It Takes A Pillage,” this week’s episode of Killjoys.
Batwoman
Finally, Kate Kane introduces herself in a new trailer for Batwoman.
