The Studio Ghibli Library Is Coming to Digital for the First Time Ever

Studio Ghibli movies are about to get a whole lot easier to watch. Distributor GKIDS just announced that starting this month, it will release the entire Studio Ghibli feature film library for digital download for the first time anywhere in the world.

So, if you want to own My Neighbor Totoro or Spirited Away or Castle in the Sky or any of the Ghilbi films digitally, and you have Apple TV, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, PlayStation, XBox, Fandango Now, or any of the other major platforms, you’ll be able to do just that starting on December 17. Each movie will cost $20 and the six most popular movies—Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away—will be offered as a $100 bundle on select retailers.

This news comes weeks after GKIDS announced it would make the Ghibli films available for streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

All the films will be made available in both English and Japanese. Here’s the full list that will be available.

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

From Up on Poppy Hill

Howl’s Moving Castle

Kiki’s Delivery Service

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Ocean Waves

Only Yesterday

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

The Secret World of Arrietty

Spirited Away

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya

Tales From Earthsea

When Marnie Was There

Whisper of the Heart

The Wind Rises

All except The Wind Rises will be available December 17. The Wind Rises will be out later in 2020.

It probably goes without saying, but we heartily recommend all of these films, even the ones we haven’t seen. Studio Ghibli, like Pixar after it, is an animation studio whose work, even when not brilliant, deserves consideration. But most of the time, it’s just straight brilliant.

