The Strangest Cut Scene From Avengers: Infinity War Apparently Involved Bloody Mashed Potatoes

In a recent interview with IGN, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely reveal what is easily the strangest cut idea I’ve heard yet from the sprawling process of writing the MCU’s two-part superhero epic. It all comes down to one question: do you ever remember being told that maybe you went too far?



“There was one scene, it was in Infinity War,” Markus said. ‘We wrote it, we didn’t shoot it. It was part and parcel of a whole thing where we realized we were picking up the characters too early in their arc before Thanos had gotten to them. It was a scene of basically Widow and Falcon and Cap in hiding post-Civil War and they’d just been through a big fight with criminals, and Cap was eating mashed potatoes, and Falcon says, ‘You’re bleeding into your mashed potatoes.’ He looks at him like…yeah he is bleeding into his mashed potatoes. I remember Kevin [Feige] going, ‘He’s bleeding into his mashed potatoes?! I don’t want to see that!’ Yeah, maybe we went a little too…something.”



Something indeed. The quiet period between Civil War and Infinity War is an intriguing one, an era of Falcon, Black Widow, and not-so-Captain America going on covert superheroic operations to presumably stop the world from ending or something. If there’s ever an interquel movie with a returning Evans joining his co-stars for another superheroic run, this would be the time to set it in. But, with that said, bloody mashed potatoes is probably not the way to go with telling that story.



Also, I’m worried about Steve here. Are you okay, Steve? Why are you eating food that you’re bleeding into? Do you not have tissues in edgy superhero world? Maybe he misses Tony. He probably misses Tony.



