Following the Duffer Brothers hinting at the promise of more Stranger Things, Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for the series’ next season. And things are looking grim.



While the teaser doesn’t feature any of Stranger Things’ human heroes, villains, or interdimensional monstrosities, its focus on the Upside Down and its statement about leaving Hawkins are telling. After three seasons of centering Eleven and co.’s lives in the small Indiana town, Stranger Things has just become a much larger, more fantastical show that needs more space to flex its muscles, and from the looks of things, that’s exactly what season four is about provide.

There’s no word yet on when Stranger Things season four will drop, but today, Netflix announced that Matt and Ross Duffer (The Duffer Brothers) have signed a multi-year deal to produce an unknown number of new series and films for the studio, meaning that we can expect many more things to come from the duo in the not-too-distant future.

Correction: Due to an editing slip-up, an earlier version of this post mentioned Stranger Things’ final season, when there’s been no word about the show beyond season four so far. We regret the error.

