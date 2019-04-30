Image: BBC

Is Matt Smith in the new Star Wars movie? Variety thought so but Lucasfilm decided to stay mum about the whole thing when it revealed the cast. Even Matt Smith himself refuted the claims. But the House of Mouse itself may have just thrown a new wrench in the works.



Comicbook.com noticed recently that interestingly enough, the UK version of the Disney official website’s page advertising Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s recent trailer from Star Wars Celebration Chicago includes Matt Smith’s name in the list of returning and new cast members. And, to make it all the more intriguing—and perhaps a little less unlikely that this was an innocent slip up by a Doctor Who-loving Disney UK copywriter—is that the wording on the Disney UK site is a match for the statement StarWars.com put out last July announcing the cast...it just adds Smith’s name in between Keri Russell and Dominic Monaghan.

Maybe they were just really excited that another homegrown actor was joining the galaxy far, far away?



But if Smith is in the movie—despite what he says—then what role could he possibly have that requires this amount of secrecy? Is he a new hero for the tattered Resistance’s cause? Is he a new villain ascendant among the First Order’s tumultuous ranks, in the wake of Captain Phasma and Supreme Leader Snoke’s deaths (or seeming death, in Phasma’s case) in The Last Jedi? Maybe he’s neither. Maybe he has something to do with that cackle at the trailer’s end, and that’s why it’s all so hush-hush. We don’t know.

What we do know for now, at least, is that Matt Smith is in this movie. Probably. Maybe? From a certain point of view.

We’ll find out for sure when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this December.

