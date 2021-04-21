Shamier Anderson in Netflix’s Stowaway. Photo : Stowaway Productions, LLC, Augenschein Filmproduktion GmbH, RISE Filmproduktion GmbH/Netflix

Tomorrow, Netflix will release Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Toni Collette, and Shamier Anderson. The sci-fi tale features a Mars mission that’s unexpectedly thrust into peril when the crew discovers... well, read the title. Today, io9 is debuting an atmospheric track from the soundtrack by Volker Bertelmann to help get you in the mood for deep-space thrills.



“‘Into the Solar Storm’ is the last track on the album and resolves the music with the main theme,” Oscar-nominated composer Bertelmann (Lion, Ammonite) said in a statement provided to io9. “The music has a kind of religious approach cause it expresses the notion of life span and the fragile limitation of it. At the same time, there is a fulfillment in the repetition that is changing the mood with each chord, it is resolving and starting from scratch. The melody is an echo of a lot of the space scenes in the movie. My work with Joe Penna and Ryan Morisson gave me all the freedom to develop the music and I am very grateful for that opportunity.”



The track is incredibly evocative, take a listen for yourself:

According to a Netflix press release, Bertelmann “utilizes piano, strings and orchestra to explore a wide range of sounds that provide a rich backdrop to the mission to Mars thriller,” which is co-written and directed by Joe Penna, for whom the composer has high praise.

“Working on Stowaway and collaborating with director Joe Penna was a special experience in many respects: Joe, who is a musician himself, gave me a lot of freedom to explore different sounds and we had a joint understanding of the purposes the music should serve,” Bertelmann said in the Netflix release. “This facilitated the compositional process, which was extremely helpful given the considerable amount of music the film needed. The music for Stowaway is one of my favorite scores so far.”

Here’s a look at the full tracklist, followed by the album cover:

01. Earth Rise 02. Regaining Consciousness 03. Favorite Spot on the Ship 04. How Much Oxygen 05. Setting Up the Algae 06. It’s Literally My Job 07. Can I Take His Place? 08. I Was in the Fire 09. Can You Talk? 10. What Did You Do? 11. The Algae Are Dead 12. Climbing the Tethers 13. On the Kingfisher 14. More Than Enough Oxygen 15. Solar Flare 16. I Will Go 17. Climbing the Tethers Alone 18. Into the Solar Storm

Image : Netflix

The Stowaway soundtrack will be released on Lakeshore Records on April 23 (you can pre-save it on Spotify if you wish); Stowaway the movie—starring Toni Collette, Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson—begins streaming on Netflix on April 22.

