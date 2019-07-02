Photo: All Images (Disney)

The only thing more impressive than the visual effects used in The Lion King are the voices behind its characters. Director Jon Favreau assembled a who’s who of talent to bring Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Scar, and everyone else to life, and in a new series of photos, you can see the actors face off with their characters.

The photos, such as the one above, all originated on Favreau’s Twitter account, but we’ve got the high res versions.

So that’s Beyonce as Nala; Donald Glover as Simba; Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and John Oliver as Timon, Pumbaa, and Zazu; and Alfre Woodard as Sarabi.

Next up is Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar; Keegan-Michael Key, Florence Kasumba, and Eric Andre as hyenas Kamari, Shenzi, and Azizi; and JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph as young Simba and Nala.

Who’s missing? James Earl Jones as Mufasa. But considering he’s the one voice coming back from the 1994 animated original, that kind of makes sense.



But wait, there’s more! Disney also released this little video showing some of those actors bringing their characters to life.

This new Lion King opens July 19, and reviews will drop next week. Fingers crossed it’s half as good as the animated version.

