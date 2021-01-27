The Star Wars Games We Want to See Out of Lucasfilm's New Era

A Dating Sim

Image : Lucasfilm

Ah yes, the Star Wars game that’s not about fighting what we hate, but saving what we love. And what we love is the opportunity to smooch up the galaxy far, far away. This could, of course, be very tongue-in-cheek as you romance your way through the Outer Rim like a person possessed, but Star Wars as a franchise, as much as some would like to deny it, is about love and intimacy as much as it is the story of light and dark. Hell, Light of the Jedi just gave us the idea of fantastical Jedi romance holonovels—turn one of those into a text-based dating sim!



Plus, for once in this damn franchise’s life, maybe this is the kind of game that’d give you the opportunity to be queer as hell without having to wait for them to do that in one of the movies or shows for more than an instant.