The Star Wars Comics Are Bringing Back Durge, Fantastic Foe From the First Clone Wars Cartoon

Rob Bricken
Durge as seen in the 2003 Clone Wars animated series.
Image: Disney

Marvel’s Star Wars comics event, War of the Bounty Hunters, is going to set off a galactic free-for-all after the recently frozen Han Solo is stolen from Boba Fett. But the comics are also bringing back a character from the original Clone Wars cartoons, made back in 2003 by Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky: the bounty hunter Durge.

Durge was awesome for several reasons. First, he had a great suit of armor. Second, he had a legion of lance-wielding IG droids on swoop bikes:

Third, inside his great armor was a swirling mass of fleshy tendrils and tentacles that could turn into a giant, Tetsuo-from-Akira-esque meaty blob of violence when necessary:

Durge will return to the Star Wars galaxy in Doctor Aphra #11. Here’s the official description of the issue:

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #11 on sale June 30

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MINKYU JUNG

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

MYSTERIES ABOUND ABOARD A DURGE-ANGED SHIP!

• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS discover an eerie abandoned ship while on a new mission from DOMINA TAGGE.

• But on board they will come face-to-face with a nightmarish horror not seen in the galaxy for untold eons.

• And then there’s….THE FEARSOME BOUNTY HUNTER DURGE!

If Durge hasn’t been around for “untold eons” then he presumably no longer played any role in the canon Clone Wars stories. I hope to god he still has an army of IG lancers, though, because those things were rad as hell and I would very much like to buy merchandise of them. Also, it’s nice to see Han Solo’s “wife” Sana Starros return to Marvel’s Star Wars comics.

Cover of Doctor Aphra #11, with art by Sara Pichelli.
Image: Marvel/Disney

Less than a month ago, I called for Disney to re-canonize several aspects of Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars. Now, Durge is on his way. Coincidence? Very much so! Comics for massive franchises like Star Wars are plotted out months if not years in advance, so I’m sure Durge’s return was in the works long, long before I wrote my little list.

That said, Marvel, if you’re looking for more great Star Wars things to make official again, I have some suggestions for you.

residentpony
ResidentPony

1. That’s not how lances work. 2. That’s not how cover or concealment work. 3. That’s not how IG droids... You know what? I couldn’t suspend disbelief to watch this series. I love me some Samurai Jack but this stuff was just random.