Photo: Netflix

Yet another wild puzzle piece has been added to the mystery that is Avengers 4.

The Wrap reports that Katherine Langford, star of the hit Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, has a role in the much-anticipated Marvel film and has already completed filming, along with the rest of the cast and crew. There’s no word on who she’s playing.

Advertisement

Langford is a rising star in Hollywood so it’s unlikely she’d take a meaningless role. Beyond that broad generalization though, your guess is as good as mine. Maybe she’s a young woman who becomes a superhero in another phase of the MCU, or maybe she’s just a key contributor to whatever this plot is. Until we at least see a trailer (which is coming soon, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige) anything beyond an educated guess is the best anyone can do.

What we do know about Avengers 4 is that it’s once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by the Russo Brothers, and will star all of the surviving characters from Avengers: Infinity War, along with Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson. It will also bring back Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. It’s currently scheduled for release May 3, 2019, though there’s always a chance that will change.