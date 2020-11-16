We come from the future
The Stand's Latest Trailer Pits Darkness Against Light

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail.
Screenshot: CBS All Access
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
In Stephen King’s novel The Stand, the few survivors of a pandemic that wipes out the vast majority of the planet’s population are left with a decision to make after they all independently experience the same mysterious dreams. Though the survivors don’t initially know who Randall Flagg and Mother Abagail are, or what they represent, they know they have to choose one of them to follow.

The latest trailer for CBS All Access’ miniseries based on The Stand brings you to that plague-devastated world, where Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård) shows you up close what sort of twisted hellscape he and his followers have turned Las Vegas—now christened “New Vegas”—into as part of his larger plan for world domination. Decadent and debaucherous a place as New Vegas is, there’s still light in the world emanating from Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) as she calls out to those still yearning for peace and the freedom to live without fear of Flagg’s demonic energies.

The trailer doesn’t lay out how those who gravitate towards Mother Abagail plan to defeat Flagg and his forces, but it does make clear that, regardless of how outgunned the heroes may be, they’re prepared to rally against the evil even if it means risking their lives.

The Stand hits CBS All Access on December 17.

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer.

DISCUSSION

kalassynikoff
Kalassynikoff

You know, maybe I am in the minority but I really don’t find the Stand to be all that great. I have read the book which is way too long and seen the mini series and I just can’t get over how much it leaves me stagnant. 