Another Ernest Cline novel is coming to the big screen. Lynda Carter is still hoping for a cameo in Wonder Woman 2. The Russo Brothers (through Thanos) demand your silence for Avengers: Infinity War. Legends of Tomorrow promotes another familiar face to a regular role in season 4. Plus, what’s to come on Black Lightning. Spoilers, away!







Flashpoint

The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit reports the Flash solo film will not be titled Flashpoint, after all—but the film will allegedly still be loosely adapting the Flashpoint storyline.

Wonder Woman 2

During her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, Lynda Carter told Variety she still isn’t sure whether she has a role in Wonder Woman 2.

I’m just going to leave it up to the universe and Patty.

Armada

Deadline reports a film adaptation of Ernest Cline’s Armada is in the works at Universal Pictures following the success of Ready Player One. Dave Mazeau is writing the screenplay.

Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro and Fox Searchlight have signed an overall deal for a new label that will produce live-action sci-fi, horror, and fantasy films. del Toro stated in a press release:

For the longest time, I’ve hoped to find an environment in which I can distribute, nurture and produce new voices in smart, inventive genre films and channel my own. In Fox Searchlight, I’ve found a real home for live action production – a partnership based on hard work, understanding of each other and, above all, faith. After the wonderful experience I had with Fox Searchlight on ‘The Shape of Water’, I am honored to have the opportunity to continue the relationship. I am more than grateful to Nancy, Steve, David and Matthew for their trust in me and for joining me on this adventure.

Saw 9

Bloody-Disgusting reports Jigsaw writers Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg are now hard at work on ninth film in the Saw franchise.

Avengers: Infinity War

The Russo’s have released a message kindly asking fans not to spoil Infinity War for those who haven’t to see it, ahead of the film’s press tour.

Meanwhile, composer Alan Silvestri revealed to THR he’s finished the film’s score, but is “still shaking” from the music’s “quick shifts in tone.”

It’s funny because I feel like everything is still shaking… the dust hasn’t quite settled just yet. I wrapped Infinity War yesterday, and it was a really different experience than anything I’d done before, especially in regard to the approach and balancing quick shifts in tone.

Star Trek: Discovery

Speaking at Lexington Comics and Toy Convention, Johnathan Frakes has confirmed that he’s returning in a directorial capacity for the show’s second season. [Comicbook.com]

Riverdale

An unnamed executive producer talking to TV Line’s Michael Ausiello has confirmed that both Jughead’s mother and his sister Jellybean are coming to the show, complicating F.P’s potential romance with Betty’s mom, Alice.

Legends of Tomorrow

Entertainment Weekly reports Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe of the Time Bureau) will be promoted to series regular when the show returns for a fourth season.

Timeless

The gang teams up with Mary Grace Quackenbos Humiston to save women’s suffrage in the synopsis for April 29th’s episode, “Mrs. Sherlock Holmes.”

In the bustle of 1919 New York City, suffragette Alice Paul (guest star Erica Dasher) is framed for murder and the Time Team partners up with legendary female crime solver Grace Humiston (guest star Sarah Sokolovic) – AKA “Mrs. Sherlock Holmes.” Together they attempt to prove Alice’s innocence in time for her to give a powerful speech that turns the tide in the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Back in the present, Connor Mason (Paterson Joseph) salvages key intel from the Rittenhouse raid.

Black Lightning

Finally, Black Lightning takes Tobias Whale head-on in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.