The Stand Casts a Surprising Star for an Antagonist

Sharkboy and Lavagirl are back in Robert Rodriguez’s superheroic follow-up. Lauren Ridloff talks Eternals reshoots. Zack Snyder teases the zombie mayhem of Army of the Dead. Plus, Christopher Landon has high hopes for a truckload of money to make Happy Death Day 3, and what’s coming on Walking Dead: World Beyond. Spoilers, away!



We Can Be Heroes

Sharkboy and Lavagirl are confirmed to make their triumphant return in Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes, releasing New Year’s Day on Netflix.

Covid 21: Lethal Virus

Variety reports Kaleidoscope Film Distribution has “scored a flurry of deals” for the rights to Daniel H. Torrado’s covidsploitation thriller (*loud, internal screaming*), Covid 21: Lethal Virus. Said to be “set in a broken world still struggling to recover from the covid-19 pandemic,” the story concerns “a mutated new super virus” which “threatens to destroy the remnants of mankind. With the last hopes for a cure pinned on brilliant young scientist, Allyson, the military is given one final mission: deliver Allyson to her laboratory at all costs. As the pandemic intensifies, and their progress, numbers, and optimism dwindles, the group find themselves struggling not only with the infected population, but with a sombre dilemma: Does humanity truly deserve to be saved?”

Eternals

In conversation with Hey U Guys, Lauren Ridloff confirmed reshoots have officially wrapped on Eternals.

I just actually finished my second day of shooting for a Marvel movie. We were doing re-shoots actually, we were just finishing the second day of the reshoots and I was like ‘It’s a really good week, it was great to be back on set working, and it’s great to get this news.

Well, Angie [Jolie], I have to say, she is both gentle and strong. I was so grateful and appreciative to have her there with us because I feel like she really is very aware of what our needs might be. She’s always thinking about the cast. She would ask questions that a lot of us were wondering and she’s the one who stepped forward and asked those questions. I was struggling with trying to figure out a cue for a specific scene and I just couldn’t see the director giving me the cue. So, it was a little awkward and through conversations with Angie she helped figure out the best way we could make that scene work. And I mean, Angie just has such a big heart because she’s willing to share her experiences with us.

Ant-Man 3

According to Bobby Cannavale in a recent interview with Fandom, Ant-Man 3 begins filming next year.

I think Ant-Man 3 is going next year, and hopefully I’ll be in it. I better be in it. I’ve gotta get on my phone and call Paul [Rudd] right now actually…

Army of the Dead

Appearing as a guest on Us UNITED (via /Film), Zack Snyder teased the “insane zombie mayhem” of Army of the Dead.

90% of our zombies are practical. The sort of zombie war, the action sequences and the fighting; my longtime collaborator and friend Damon Caro worked hard to create some insane zombie mayhem on an epic level, with a little splash of Vegas, just to make it cool. I’m obsessed with the kind of tone where – I would say this – the movie has fun, but it doesn’t make fun, which is a really fine line. I really wanted to make a no-holds-barred zombie genre insanity. My cohorts over at Netflix really strapped in and went for a ride with me…we nerded out hardcore on our genre tropes, and you will see the tropiest tropification of tropes in the history of troping.

Happy Death Day 3

In a recent interview with ET, Christopher Landon stated he’d need “a truckload of cash” to make Happy Death Day 3.

I need a truckload of cash, if you could just find that for me, I’ll send you my address, you can just drop it off. I get this question a lot and I know that there’s a huge fan base and there are a lot of people who want to see the conclusion, as I would say, to the trilogy. I think it really comes down to Universal deciding whether they want it or not, only time will tell. We’re ready to make it. Like, I have an outline, I’m ready to go write the script, Jessica Rothe, the whole cast, everybody’s on board. They all know what the idea is, they love it, so we’ll see.

The Closet

When his daughter disappears inside her closet, a grieving father hires an exorcist in the trailer for The Closet.

The Stand

Entertainment Weekly reports Ezra Miller has been cast as the Trashcan Man in CBS All Access’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand.

Minions Holiday Special

A Minions “Holiday Special” is scheduled to air on NBC on November 27 from 8:30-9:00 p.m. . ET/PT. Head over to /Film for more images.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

A “revelation” casts the series “in a new light” according to the synopsis for “The Deepest Cut, ” episode nine of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

A revelation casts everything in a new light; a divided group struggles to reunite. The Walking Dead: World Beyond is starring Alexa Mansour as Hope Bennett, Nicolas Cantu as Elton Ortiz, Hal Cumpston as Silas Plaskett, Aliyah Royale as Iris Bennett, Annet Mahendru as Huck , Nico Tortorella as Felix Carlucci and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth Kublek

