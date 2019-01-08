Photo: Sony

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Golden Globe winner for Best Animated film, is just the beginning. Even before we crowned it the best film of 2018, development began on a sequel as well as a Spider-Gwen spinoff, and now the universe may jump into another dimension too: television.

In a report by the New York Times about the future of entertainment at Sony, one sentence read: “Sony is also considering making animated television shows based on characters introduced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Um, hello news.

Unfortunately, that’s all that’s said on the subject, but that brief statement certainly gets the mind racing. If Miles and Gwen are most likely going to continue on the big screen, who could come to TV? Spider-Ham and Penny Parker seem like the obvious choices, as they hypothetically appeal to younger audiences. But don’t forget this is the Spider-Verse. The characters seen in the movie are far from the only Spider-beings out there. So, basically, any iteration of Spider-Man someone could imagine could get a TV show that runs in tandem, and connects, with the movies. It would be up to the creators to decide.

Obviously, this is a development we’ll keep a close eye on, along with anything else going on in the lush animated Spider-Verse. For now, put down your digital device and go see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse again. Or, if you can’t, read some of our interviews with the cast and crew below.



