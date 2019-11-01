We come from the future
The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Is Coming April 8, 2022

James Whitbrook
We love this news like Miles Morales loves his dad.
Gif: Sony Pictures Animation

We knew it was coming. But now we know exactly when: the follow up to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will hit theaters in April 2022.

After teasing an announcement last night, the official Twitter account for Into the Spider-Verse confirmed that the sequel for the film is officially releasing on April 8, 2022.

No details are currently available beyond the date, but Spider-Verse set up several threads for a potential sequel to build on: first and foremost, the arrival of Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara (played by Oscar Isaac in a post-credits scene). Other potential films in the works for the Spider-Verse animated world include a possible spinoff focused around Hailee Steinfield’s Spider-Gwen, as well as other female spider-heroes including Silk and Spider-Woman.

We’ll bring you more on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as and when we learn it.

