Everything we’ve seen of Into the Spider-Verse so far has been utterly spectacular—and at San Diego Comic-Con, we just got even more. Miles Morales is in for a hell of a ride alongside his new best friends Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy... and there could be a few more Spider-Pals on the way.



Sony came swinging into Comic-Con today to thwip over another excellent look at Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that made it clear just how wildly multiversal the movie’s going to be. The footage Sony showed off at their panel began with a series of events illustrating just how new Miles is to his powers. As a result of his radioactive spider bite, he finds that his body’s going through all sorts of changes: His clothes don’t fit, his thoughts are a jumbled mess, and he can’t keep his hands from sticking to random things—things like his new classmate Gwen’s hair, which ultimately a school nurse has to cut off in order to let his classmate free.

The sneak peak then shifted to a newscast about the recent and sudden death of the Peter Parker, the Spider-Man from Miles’ universe. As a fan of Spider-Man, Miles makes the decision to visit his grave where he’s suddenly approached by a shadowy figure in a trench coat that sets his Spider-Sense on fire—it’s Peter, who Miles knows should be dead, but before he has a chance to question him, Peter shoots him with a blast of webbing that gets the two of them entangled just as the police arrive. Together, the two Spider-Men run to escape the authorities and inadvertently get themselves stuck to a subway that swings them through passing traffic as it zooms through New York City. The police describe the pair as “a boy dressed as Spider-man and what looks like a homeless corpse” and the action comes to a climax just as Peter hits his head on a passing car and is knocked out.

When Peter awakens, he’s strapped to a heavy bag and being interrogated by Miles. As suspicious as the younger hero is, he’s also excited at the prospect of being trained by the Spider-Man, but Peter isn’t at all interested—at least that’s what he says just the footage cuts to another scene of Peter and Miles stealing something from a lab, being chased and imperiled, and ultimately saved by Gwen in her Spider-Gwen guise who explains that she’s also from another dimension.

This is where the Into the Spider-Verse really gets interesting. All three of the film’s Spider-Heroes end up in a laboratory where they’re introduced to even more Spider-folks from alternate dimensions: Spider-Ham (voiced by John Mulaney), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Man Noir (played by the previously rumored Nicolas Cage), each of which are rendered in distinct styles that reflect the fact that they aren’t at all from Miles’ universe.

This movie doesn’t just look downright incredible, it’s honestly seeming like it might actually go all in on the Spider-Verse concept which is just...marvelous.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters December 18.