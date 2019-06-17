Image: Amazon Studios

Sporty, Scary, Posh, Baby, and Ginger—not just purveyors of pop perfection (or potential upcoming superheroic movie stars). Turns out, they’re valuable examples of leadership qualities... at least to the dysfunctional stars of Amazon’s adaptation of The Boys.



Amazon has just released a new and spectacularly NSFW trailer—seriously, there are almost as many variations on the word “fuck” here as there are seconds of footage—for its adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s Wildstorm/Dynamite comic series The Boys. Although past teases have given us glimpses of the messed up world under the public-facing glitz and glamour of superheroes, this trailer’s a little more leaning into the...fun our titular “heroes” have to get up to in order to expose the corruption lurking behind the Seven, the world’s most beloved superheroes.

Yeah, let’s go with fun. Gushing blood, Spice Girls-themed pep talks, and exploding heads is fun, right? It strikes an odd tonal balance between the hyperviolence, wanton cursing, and the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” as the soundtrack, but the irreverence is just the latest way Amazon would really like people unfamiliar with the comic to know this isn’t your typical superhero story.

We’ll find out on July 26 if The Boys is what we want (what we really, really want) when it premieres on Amazon.

