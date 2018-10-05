Image: Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers

Who among The Mandalorian’s list of directors could direct which episodes? Vincent D’Onofrio once again stokes the flames of his desire to bring Wilson Fisk to the Marvel movies. Get your first look at the Pet Sematary remake. Plus, what’s to come on the CW’s returning genre shows. Spoilers, assemble!

Avengers 4

Just what we’ll actually be calling Avengers 4 that isn’t “Avengers 4” has been the source of much debate since, well, before Infinity War came out. But MCU Cosmic now cites sources alleging that Avengers Annihilation—a parallel to Avengers Assemble, the comic book rallying cry of the team (and also the UK-only title of the first Avengers film). Take it with a pinch of salt, of course!

Gretel & Hansel

It’s Sophia Lillis has been cast as Gretel in a new take on the Grimms’ fairy tale from director Osgood Perkins (The Blackcoat’s Daughter, I Am the Pretty Thing that Lives in the House). According to THR, “the story is described as being set a long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside and focuses on a young girl who leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Vincent D’Onofrio isn’t ruling out an appearance from the Kingpin in a future Spider-Man movie...but this is presumably just him once again saying he’d be up for it, rather than any actual concrete indication that he’s in the film.

Pet Sematary

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at the Pet Sematary remake. Head over there for more rustic family drama.

Aquaman

Black Manta’s costume is now on display at New York Comic Con.

Meanwhile, Aquaman crests the surface in a new poster from Coming Soon.







Alita: Battle Angel

Alita puts on her war paint in the latest poster from Coming Soon.

Anna and the Apocalypse

A poster from New York Comic Con (courtesy of Coming Soon) celebrates Christmas with improvised weaponry.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Coming Soon also has an international poster for the Wreck-it-Ralph sequel spotlighting Gal Gadot’s character, Shank.

Halloween

A New York Comic Con poster illustrated by Todd McFarlane has been posted to the film’s official Twitter.

Mortal Engines

The totally rad Anna Fang is profiled in the latest featurette.

The Mandalorian

Following last night’s revelation of the official list of directors for the live action Star Wars show, Making Star Wars has rumors about who will direct which episodes.

According to the site, Dave Filoni will direct episodes 1 and 5, Rick Famuyiwa is on episodes 2 and 6, Deborah Chow on episodes 3 and 7, and finally, Bryce Dallas Howard will take episode 4, leaving Taika Waititi to direct the eighth and final episode of the season.

Recursion

Shonda Rhimes is teaming with Matt Reeves on a new sci-fi series for Netflix that sounds an awful lot like an inverted take on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. According to a press release, the series “explores what happens when a brilliant female scientist invents a powerful technology that allows people not just to reactivate their most visceral memories, but to reinvent them entirely.”

Doom Patrol

Brendan Fraser officially unveiled the Robotman costume at New York Comic Con.

Arrow

Felicity and Oliver are determined to find Diaz in the synopsis for the second episode of season seven, “The Longbow Hunters.”

In order to track down Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) from inside prison, Oliver (Stephen Amell) realizes that will require aligning with an old enemy. Meanwhile, in Star City, Felicity’s (Emily Bett Rickards) attempts to root out Diaz are thwarted by Diggle (David Ramsey), whose allegiance to ARGUS now requires him to keep civilians like her on the outs. Realizing that she can no longer rely on her old team or old methods, a clear-eyed Felicity resolves to find a new way to go after Diaz.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Cicada tries to kill Vibe in the synopsis for the third episode of season five, “The Death of Vibe.”

After Cicada’s (Chris Klein) attack on The Flash (Grant Gustin), the team realizes they need to think outside the box to stop this dangerous new foe. Desperate to help her parents, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) comes up with a plan that ultimately puts a member of Team Flash in danger. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) delves into her past.

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Kara writes an expose on Mercy Graves in the synopsis for the second episode of season four, “Fallout.”

A shocking revelation causes chaos in National City. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) sets out to capture Mercy Graves (guest star Rhona Mitra), while Alex (Chyler Leigh) takes control at the DEO. Back at CatCo, Kara decides to write an investigative story on Mercy and asks Lena (Katie McGrath) if she can interview her as Mercy has ties to the Luthors. Meanwhile, Brainy (Jesse Rath) meets Nia (Nicole Maines) and the two end up in a precarious situation.

[Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

Jody Mills returns in the synopsis for episode 3 of the fourteenth season, “The Scar.”

Still trying to solve the mystery of what happened to Dean (Jensen Ackles), Sam (Jared Padalecki) enlists the help of Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) who may unknowingly already be on the case. Castiel (Misha Collins) continues to be a father figure to Jack (Alexander Calvert), who surprises even himself, when a life is on the line.

[Spoiler TV]

Meanwhile, Dean’s still missing in a clip from the season premiere, “Stranger in a Strange Land.”

Riverdale

Someone’s erecting mysterious roadblocks in the synopsis for “As Above, So Below,” the third episode of season three.

When a series of suspicious roadblocks threaten to delay the opening of the speakeasy, Veronica (Camila Mendes) enlists the help of Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Reggie (Charles Melton), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) to ensure opening night goes off without a hitch. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) follow different leads to learn more about the strange incidents going on in the town. Finally, some unwanted attention forces Archie (KJ Apa) to make a difficult decision about his future.

[Spoiler TV]

Siren

Finally, mermaids throw down in what looks like the aquarium section of a pet store in a new trailer for Siren’s second season, premiering January 24.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.