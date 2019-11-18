We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

The Space Cruise Comedy From the Creator of Veep May Become Our New Obsession

Germain Lussier
Filed to:Avenue 5
5.6K
24
Save
Hugh Laurie is the captain of a space cruise ship on Avenue 5.
Photo: HBO
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Next year, HBO will debut a new comedy about a space cruise, captained by Hugh Laurie, where everything goes wrong. That sentence alone would make most of us watch, but this next one ups the ante even further: It’s created by Armando Iannucci, who did Veep.

The show is called Avenue 5 and if you think about the awkward, hilarious, smart humor of Iannucci’s other work, then filter it through a grand idea like Wall-E, you begin to get the idea. Josh Gad, Suzy Nakamura, Zach Woods, and others are also along for the ride and the first trailer is right here.

Evil Hugh Laurie? Weirdo Josh Gad? A space-cruise that Disney is basically building for real in the next few years? Yeah, we’re on board with this for sure. In fact, we can’t wait.

Advertisement

That trailer is so fun and quirky and beautiful, it feels like it’s for a show that shouldn’t even exist. We’re getting strong Star Trek meets The Poseidon Adventure meets Veep vibes? We guess? The whole thing is almost too weird for words. But that’s what gives us hope.

Avenue 5 debuts in January on HBO.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

It's Not TV, It's HBO

Watchmen Revealed the Big Lie That Changed the World and Destroyed a Man
In His Dark Materials, Lyra Uncovers a Major Secret...and So Do We
Watchmen Isn't Being Written by Just White People, Thank Goodness
Uber CEO Says Murder of Journalist By Saudi Government Was 'Mistake' That Can Be Forgiven
The Newest Teaser for Westworld’s Next Season Is an Ad for a Menacing Tech Company
A Look Inside the New, Complete Retelling of Game of Thrones' Epic Journey

About the author

Germain Lussier
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

EmailTwitterPosts