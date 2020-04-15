We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

The Solar Opposites Aliens Get a Crash Course in Earth Culture in the Latest Trailer

Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Solar Opposites
Solar OppositesHuluStreamingJustin RoilandcomedySci-Fianimation
A scene from Solar Opposites. Tag yourself, I’m the blob on the end table.
Image: Hulu
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
We were already incredibly excited for Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland’s new Hulu series, Solar Opposites—but this hilarious new trailer confirms we were correct in calibrating our anticipation sky-high.

This rapid-fire peek at the upcoming show gives us a good look at what to expect from its family of aliens (Korvo, voiced by Roiland, definitely has a certain Rick Sanchez essence), who arrive on Earth and are promptly divided over whether humans are the absolute worst, with their threatening offers of peanut butter cookies and petty, podcast-based high-school bullying—or an intriguing species worth getting to know, or at least tolerating. Also: buckets of chicken, unhelpful inventions, fro-yo, and butthole jokes!

Solar Opposites arrives May 8 on Hulu.

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

