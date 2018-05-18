Image: Netflix

She may be cloaked in shadow, but this is our first glimpse at the all-new Princess of Power, making her way to Netflix soon. And now we know who will be voicing She-Ra and her friends (and villains), too

Revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, Netflix and Dreamworks Animation’s reboot of the beloved series will be called She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Helmed by Lumberjanes co-creator Noelle Stevenson, the press release implies that the show will, at least initially, do away with Adora’s relation to He-Man, describing her as an orphan—and former member of the Evil Horde!—who finds the mystical sword that grants her the power to turn into the legendary hero She-Ra:

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is the story of an orphan named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess She-Ra. Along the way, she finds a new family in the Rebellion as she unites a group of magical princesses in the ultimate fight against evil.

As well as the first teaser poster, the magazine also revealed the extensive voice cast for the series, headlined by Elena of Avalon’s Aimee Carrero as Adora/She-Ra. Here’s the full breakdown of the characters and actors behind Princesses of Power, featuring some very familiar characters from the classic 1985 cartoon and its myriad toy tie-ins:

Jordan Fisher as Seahawk Marcus Scribner as Bow Lorraine Toussaint as Shadow Weaver Sandra Oh as Castaspella Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as Glimmer AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista Merit Leighton (Katie and Alexa) as Frosta Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is expected to launch on Netflix sometime this year.

