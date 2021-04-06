Jim Henson as Ernie. Screenshot : Screen Media

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

It is truly the golden age of documentaries about classic PBS children’s series. Following on the cozy heels of Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, about Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, comes the wonderfully named Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, chronicling the creation of the beloved, long-running, and revolutionary TV show.



Based on Michael Davis’ book of the same name, Street Gang interviews 20 cast and crew members about making Sesame Street back in 1969, which basically invented educational TV programs. The documentary looks absolutely delightful, with loads of archival, behind-the-scenes footage, including of Jim Henson. B ut what’s really interesting is how political the show was from its inception, focusing on themes of inclusion and representation, based on co-creator Joan Ganz Cooney’s involvement with the c ivil r ights movement. It’s a large part of the reason Sesame Street has been so impactful over the half-century it’s been on the air.

Advertisement

Street Gang will be in theaters shortly, premiering April 23, but will be available on VOD on May 7.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

