Very little is known about what the hell is going to happen in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now we have a tiny clue.

Speaking to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige Sunday, io9 confirmed that the sequel to Spider-Man Homecoming, which will be the official start of Phase 4 of the MCU, won’t be primarily set in New York.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige obviously wouldn’t expand on why Peter Parker will be traveling abroad but it seems like a safe bet it’ll have to do with whatever happens to the character in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

“The way Civil War and the fact that he went to Leipzig Airport and then has to go back to school, informed Homecoming, the two Avengers films that precede [the sequel] will greatly inform, probably even more so, the next movie.”

We’ll have much more from Feige and the crew of Avengers: Infinity War soon. It opens April 27. The untitled Spider-Man Homecoming sequel opens July 5, 2019.