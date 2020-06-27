The Second Season of The Boys Is Coming to Amazon Prime on September 4th

Aya Cash as Stormfront, streaming. Image : Amazon Studios

Insert superlatives and profanity here.

The Boys, Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the darkly satirical superhero comic of the same name, is returning for its second season with a three-episode premiere on September 4th, 2020, Amazon shared recently in a press release . Following that premiere, new episodes will air every Friday, ending on October 9th, making for an eight-episode season.

The second season will reportedly find The Boys on the lam, fleeing from the Supes and trying to fight back against their big enemy , Vought. The Boys stars an incredible ensemble cast, including Jack Quaid as Hughie, Karen Fukuhara and Kimiko, Karl Urban as Butcher, and the fantastic Aya Cash as a new addition, Stormfront, a new Supe with an undoubtedly untrustworthy agenda.

In addition to the announcement, Amazon yesterday released two new looks at The Boys, including a preview clip from the upcoming season and a streamed reunion featuring the cast discussing the show and hyping up the second season. The clip is fantastic, with Aya Cash meeting a couple other Supes and being quite a nightmare.

If you want to catch up on the first season of The Boys, it’s streaming on Amazon Prime now.

